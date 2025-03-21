Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) were down 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 546,276,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 219,648,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Stock Down 16.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.02.
About Oracle Power
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
