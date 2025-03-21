Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.14.

Several analysts have commented on PRIM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $67,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,636. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $307,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,868.64. The trade was a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,888 shares of company stock worth $4,310,043 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 2,302.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,839 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth $48,851,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,995,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,489,000 after acquiring an additional 430,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,026,000 after acquiring an additional 381,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 839,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,779,000 after acquiring an additional 374,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

PRIM stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average of $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $90.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

