Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Buys Shares of 8,683 Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 115.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 963,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,292,000 after acquiring an additional 516,715 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,153,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,011,000 after acquiring an additional 395,481 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 909.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 209,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,815,000 after acquiring an additional 189,199 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 462,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,698,000 after acquiring an additional 174,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $19,143,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $170.09 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $149.50 and a twelve month high of $180.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.84.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.56.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

