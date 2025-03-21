10,664 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Purchased by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 140,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after buying an additional 105,506 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 12,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.30. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.81 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.47%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, Director Michael Sean Hanley purchased 3,750 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

