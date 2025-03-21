Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Buys Shares of 9,850 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 191.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

COO stock opened at $80.39 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

