3,059 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Bought by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 49.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,634,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $670,031,000 after acquiring an additional 866,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,736,000 after purchasing an additional 367,508 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,220,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,508,000 after buying an additional 43,524 shares during the period. Finally, Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Align Technology by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 764,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,470,000 after buying an additional 297,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Leerink Partners raised Align Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.73.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $168.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.13 and a 1 year high of $335.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

