Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Buys Shares of 6,892 Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1,138.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,075,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,932,000 after buying an additional 1,908,153 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $33,628,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,090,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,056,000 after acquiring an additional 435,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,182,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,873,000 after purchasing an additional 366,427 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Regency Centers by 701.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 361,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,118,000 after purchasing an additional 316,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,758.98. The trade was a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,872. The trade was a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $72.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.01. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on REG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Read Our Latest Report on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.