Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,778 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,758,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 300,528 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $7,646,000. Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

FTF stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $6.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0615 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

(Free Report)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.