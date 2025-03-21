BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
BIOLASE Trading Down 1.1 %
BIOLASE stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $247,712.91, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
BIOLASE Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BIOLASE
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.