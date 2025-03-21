ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp raised ABIVAX Société Anonyme to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of ABVX stock opened at $7.06 on Thursday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $16.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 931,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 855,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 389,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

