Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Fidus Investment Price Performance

FDUS stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. Fidus Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidus Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 71.37%.

Fidus Investment Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

