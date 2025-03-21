Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 65,350 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,350 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCSF. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $6,886,000. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $5,544,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $5,459,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $2,530,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,088,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,070,000 after acquiring an additional 131,860 shares in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BCSF opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $19.21.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 1,530 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $25,137.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,319.05. This represents a 7.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

