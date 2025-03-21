Horizon Investments LLC Boosts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 423.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $329,458,000. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 398.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,118,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,674,000 after buying an additional 4,092,808 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 495.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,145,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,501,000 after buying an additional 3,449,442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 403.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,912,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,611,000 after buying an additional 3,135,384 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,750,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,012,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $222,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,792.03. This trade represents a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $680,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,040. This represents a 20.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.8 %

TSCO stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average of $55.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tractor Supply

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.