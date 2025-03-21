Horizon Investments LLC Has $544,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

BATS:PJAN opened at $41.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $43.87.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

