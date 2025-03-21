Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 1,273 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 227,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 682,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $21.21 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.91.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

