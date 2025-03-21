Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $33.13 Million Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 584,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 196,960 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $33,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

LSCC stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average is $55.80. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 137.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,838,755.86. This trade represents a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,635.87. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,740 shares of company stock worth $943,026. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

