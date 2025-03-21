Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $26.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.