Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,295 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PTC were worth $24,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of PTC by 33.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in PTC by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in PTC by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth about $1,235,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTC. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.09.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $159.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.80 and a 1 year high of $203.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.31.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. Analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,650.12. This represents a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

