Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 238,073 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 726,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,073 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $23,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the third quarter worth $120,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMD opened at $35.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.92. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $685.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.85.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

