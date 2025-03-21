Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 278,558 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 376,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,558 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $25,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,143,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,448 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,190,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,956,000 after purchasing an additional 892,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,562,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,091,000 after buying an additional 262,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,777,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,023,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,625,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,817,000 after buying an additional 208,233 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other news, Director Devin W. Stockfish purchased 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,007 shares in the company, valued at $207,272.51. The trade was a 259.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

