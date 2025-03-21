First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FNWB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

Shares of FNWB stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $96.51 million, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 0.99.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.38). First Northwest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 941,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

