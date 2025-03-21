Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Given Buy Rating at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IVVD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invivyd from $9.50 to $3.55 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Invivyd in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

Shares of IVVD opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Invivyd has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $88.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.

In other Invivyd news, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 75,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $34,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,492,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,624.10. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 246,138 shares of company stock valued at $120,902 over the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVVD. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 290.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87,358 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invivyd by 644.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 222,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Invivyd by 1,276.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 282,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

