HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on MediWound in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

MediWound Stock Down 6.7 %

MDWD stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. MediWound has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $183.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.82.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.23. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 82.17% and a negative net margin of 142.29%. The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MediWound by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MediWound by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in MediWound by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in MediWound by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

