Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$61.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SU. Gerdes Energy Research set a C$69.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$68.50 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.96.

TSE:SU opened at C$54.00 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$48.41 and a 12-month high of C$58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

