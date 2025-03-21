Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Scotiabank

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Liquidia from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Liquidia in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Liquidia Price Performance

Liquidia stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.07.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 163.21% and a negative net margin of 765.38%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidia

In related news, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,259. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 22,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $263,200.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,005,905.06. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,245 shares of company stock valued at $843,326. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in Liquidia by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Liquidia by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 105,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares during the period. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its position in Liquidia by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,987,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,370,000 after buying an additional 285,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

