Scotiabank Lowers Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $80.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.41.

Shares of SRPT opened at $73.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.54. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $73.06 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. The trade was a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,085,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,104,701,000 after acquiring an additional 117,904 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,697,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,057,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,855 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,358,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,408,000 after buying an additional 543,143 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,368,000 after buying an additional 285,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,726,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,527,000 after buying an additional 665,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

