Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SNDX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

SNDX opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 13,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $205,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,875.50. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith A. Goldan sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $58,543.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,563. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,683 shares of company stock worth $336,087. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

