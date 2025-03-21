The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $98.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $178.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.23 and its 200 day moving average is $104.61. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

