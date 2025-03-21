StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of RAVE opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 21.80%.
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
