StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator's stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of RAVE opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 21.80%.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

About Rave Restaurant Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAVE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

