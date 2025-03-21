Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.15.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,942,000 after buying an additional 125,852 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $7,825,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $654,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $111.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $97.69 and a one year high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

