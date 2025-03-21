JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Price

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OMCL. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Omnicell

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Omnicell has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $55.75.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,093,000 after purchasing an additional 737,536 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,450,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 699,925 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth about $30,637,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Omnicell by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,642,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,127,000 after purchasing an additional 394,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,526,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after buying an additional 377,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.