Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) in the last few weeks:

3/3/2025 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $7.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $3.54 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $73.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.17 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 451.25% and a negative return on equity of 58.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 399.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 115,387 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $920,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 54,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,784 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

