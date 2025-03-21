Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CEO Sells $1,018,858.71 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 3,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $1,018,858.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,955,858.67. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $327.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $245.69 and a 12 month high of $393.40. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.75 and its 200-day moving average is $345.16.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,004,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

