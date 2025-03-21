Michael Kirban Sells 20,000 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael Kirban sold 20,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $691,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,006,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,355,336.53. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Michael Kirban also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 19th, Michael Kirban sold 6,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00.
- On Monday, March 17th, Michael Kirban sold 20,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $701,200.00.
Vita Coco Price Performance
Vita Coco stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COCO
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vita Coco by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 16,538.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vita Coco
The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vita Coco
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.