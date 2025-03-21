Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) EVP Andrew Polovin Sells 13,135 Shares

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEMGet Free Report) EVP Andrew Polovin sold 13,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $603,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,782.58. The trade was a 7.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Tempus AI stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $91.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the third quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEM. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tempus AI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tempus AI from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

