Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) EVP Andrew Polovin Sells 13,135 Shares

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Polovin sold 13,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $603,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,782.58. The trade was a 7.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Tempus AI Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Tempus AI stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $91.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the third quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEM
Tempus AI Company Profile
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tempus AI
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.