LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

NYSE:LITB opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.91. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LightInTheBox as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.