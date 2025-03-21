Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys New Stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHYL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,159,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,231,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,532,000. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,744,000. Finally, Fjell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHYL opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

