Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 19548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVVIY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.6002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.29.
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
