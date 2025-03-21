Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Identiv from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Identiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INVE

Identiv Price Performance

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Identiv has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 113.62%. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Identiv

In other news, CEO Kirsten F. Newquist acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $63,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 258,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,650.92. The trade was a 7.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Identiv

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Identiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Identiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Identiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

(Get Free Report)

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.