Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Price

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.53.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CG stock opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.13. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

