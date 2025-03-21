MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MFA. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.18. MFA Financial has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $13.45.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). MFA Financial had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.08%. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in MFA Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,005,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,985,000 after buying an additional 111,331 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,085,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 502,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,579,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,700,000 after purchasing an additional 151,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,629,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MFA Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,895,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,317,000 after purchasing an additional 60,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

