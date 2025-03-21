ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ORIC opened at $7.51 on Thursday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. The firm has a market cap of $533.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.25.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

