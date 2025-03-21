Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David Baszucki Sells 34,099 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 34,099 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $1,945,347.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,130.15. This trade represents a 13.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, David Baszucki sold 195,068 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $12,667,715.92.

On Tuesday, February 25th, David Baszucki sold 1,445 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $87,422.50.

On Thursday, February 20th, David Baszucki sold 6,448 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $395,455.84.

On Thursday, January 30th, David Baszucki sold 138,555 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $9,923,309.10.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.70. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CICC Research started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Roblox by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

