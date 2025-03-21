Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $9.95 Average Target Price from Analysts

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $354.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $4.63.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy L. Moore sold 14,746 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $25,215.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,719.23. This trade represents a 5.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zachary Roberts sold 27,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $48,414.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 488,054 shares in the company, valued at $868,736.12. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,866 shares of company stock worth $194,461. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

