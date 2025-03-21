Insider Selling: MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) CEO Sells 161,175 Shares of Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) CEO James H. Litinsky sold 161,175 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $4,342,054.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,352,689 shares in the company, valued at $386,661,441.66. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
MP Materials Stock Performance
Shares of MP stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $27.29.
MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. Analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MP Materials from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MP
About MP Materials
MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MP Materials
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.