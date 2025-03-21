Angus Gluskie Acquires 500,000 Shares of Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF) Stock

Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF – Get Free Report) insider Angus Gluskie acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.27 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of A$2,636,000.00 ($1,657,861.64).

Whitefield Industrials Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $667.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

About Whitefield Industrials

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

