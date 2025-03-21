Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total value of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,283,502.84. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $596.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,632.60, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $717.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $653.29. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $853.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

