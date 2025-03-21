Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,955 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,233,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $48,988. The trade was a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock worth $281,528,938. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $125.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.96 billion, a PE ratio of 459.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.