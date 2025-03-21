Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,151 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.07.

In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 96,350 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $970,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 741,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,402.36. The trade was a 11.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,305,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,974,548. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $261.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.14 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

