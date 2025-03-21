Swiss National Bank Invests $10.20 Million in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,199,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 3,155.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Astera Labs news, Director Michael E. Hurlston sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,391.52. The trade was a 2.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 125,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $10,382,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,242 shares in the company, valued at $20,157,292.26. The trade was a 34.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 570,990 shares of company stock worth $50,242,702 in the last 90 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ALAB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

Astera Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $68.97 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.41 and a 200-day moving average of $88.70.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astera Labs

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.